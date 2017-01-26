Lifesteps Families Forever Seminar
Location: Lifesteps Stirling Village Center - 100 Stirling Village, RTE 68, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 8:30AM-12:30PM The effects of separation or divorce can have a lifelong impact on children, but knowing how to effectively parent through this troubled time can lessen the negative effects on children involved in divorce and/or custody situations. The Families Forever Seminar discusses the short and long-term effects of divorce on children, behaviors children may exhibit and dealing with these behaviors, how children can maintain relationships with their parents, and community resources that are available.
