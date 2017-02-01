Car buyers will find good deals this year

Alton John, left, from Kittanning, Pa., gets the keys to his Ford F-150 Supercab 4x4 pickup truck from salesman Robert Myers as he takes delivery at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. DETROIT - U.S. car shoppers will find plentiful deals, relatively low interest rates and lots of high-tech choices in the market this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.