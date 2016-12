Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 9:53AM EST expiring...

PAZ007>009-013-014-152300- /O.CON.KPBZ.WC.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-161216T1400Z/ /O.CON.KPBZ.WW.Y.0020.000000T0000Z-161215T2300Z/ MERCER-VENANGO-FOREST-LAWRENCE-BUTLER- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...SHARON...HERMITAGE...GROVE CITY... OIL CITY...FRANKLIN...TIONESTA...NEW CASTLE...ELLWOOD CITY... BUTLER 953 AM EST THU DEC 15 2016 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * SNOW ACCUMULATION...3 TO 6 INCHES. * WIND CHILL...AS LOW AS 12 BELOW DUE TO TEMPERATURES 1 TO 12 ABOVE...AND WINDS WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * IMPACTS...THE HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL CREATE SNOW COVERED ROADS. BITTER WIND CHILLS MAY PRODUCE FROSTBITE WITH PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO THE COLD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND STRONG WIND WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE A LOW WIND ... (more)

