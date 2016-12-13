the Storm Concludes Mtap's First Seas...

the Storm Concludes Mtap's First Season of Hot Metal Musicals Incubator Readings

Tuesday Dec 13

MTAP's Hot Metal Musicals Incubator presents its third installment of new musical theatre work-in-development with a public reading of The Storm with book, lyrics and music by Stephanie Riso . This free reading, featuring a cast of 15 and directed by Pittsburgh CLO 's producing director Mark Fleischer, will be held on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pittsburgh CLO 's Charles Gray Auditorium, 130 CLO Academy Way in downtown Pittsburgh.

