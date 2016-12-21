South Butler approves theater course
The course, which will be held at Knoch High School, will allow students to earn college credits through the Pittsburgh-based university. The program won't cost the district any money, as it is being subsidized through a grant provided by the Pittsburgh Foundation, Richard Cavett, assistant superintendent explained.
