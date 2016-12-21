Lifesteps Free Child Development Screening
Location: Lifesteps Butler County Program Center - 383 New Castle Road, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM Lifesteps is offering a FREE Child Check screening service for all children from birth to five years of age. The screening looks at the child's development in the areas of talking, playing, seeing, hearing, moving and thinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
|IBC article about United Way
|Dec 10
|batgurlyou
|2
|United Way of Butler County
|Oct '16
|batgurlyou
|5
|Any crossdressers around?
|Oct '16
|Passable cd
|1
|Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
|Should Butler Co retain Judge William R. Shaffer (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Asg222
|5
|Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|michamber
|5
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC