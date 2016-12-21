Lifesteps Families Forever Seminar

Lifesteps Families Forever Seminar

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Butler Eagle

Location: Lifesteps Stirling Village Center - 100 Stirling Village, RTE 68, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 8:30AM-12:30PM The effects of separation or divorce can have a lifelong impact on children, but knowing how to effectively parent through this troubled time can lessen the negative effects on children involved in divorce and/or custody situations. The Families Forever Seminar discusses the short and long-term effects of divorce on children, behaviors children may exhibit and dealing with these behaviors, how children can maintain relationships with their parents, and community resources that are available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any crossdressers around? 12 hr Later 2
Old department store in downtown butler pa. Dec 25 Bob 1
News Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07) Dec 11 cyt 62
IBC article about United Way Dec 10 batgurlyou 2
United Way of Butler County Oct '16 batgurlyou 5
News Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP... Oct '16 USA Today 1
Poll Should Butler Co retain Judge William R. Shaffer (Dec '09) Sep '16 Asg222 5
See all Butler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butler Forum Now

Butler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Butler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,973 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC