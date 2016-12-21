Lifesteps Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting
Location: Lifesteps Butler County Program Center - 383 New Castle Road, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 3:30PM-5:00PM Lifesteps' Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group is a free service open to the community that meets monthly to assist families as they handle the challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's. The group provides opportunities for socialization, education, and information-sharing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any crossdressers around?
|15 hr
|Later
|2
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Dec 25
|Bob
|1
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
|IBC article about United Way
|Dec 10
|batgurlyou
|2
|United Way of Butler County
|Oct '16
|batgurlyou
|5
|Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
|Should Butler Co retain Judge William R. Shaffer (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Asg222
|5
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC