Barking dog - Bruce Wayne' wakes two in time to escape fire

Monday Dec 26

A barking dog woke up two people sleeping inside a burning house in Butler, Pa., just in time for them to escape safely. According to the Butler Fire Department, Amanda Zapp and Ryan Bickford went to sleep Christmas night at 313 Roosevelt Blvd. They were then awoken around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning by their barking dog, named "Bruce Wayne."

