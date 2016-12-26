Barking dog - Bruce Wayne' wakes two in time to escape fire
A barking dog woke up two people sleeping inside a burning house in Butler, Pa., just in time for them to escape safely. According to the Butler Fire Department, Amanda Zapp and Ryan Bickford went to sleep Christmas night at 313 Roosevelt Blvd. They were then awoken around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning by their barking dog, named "Bruce Wayne."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche
|Sat
|Bootybounty
|1
|Any crossdressers around?
|Dec 28
|Later
|2
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Dec 25
|Bob
|1
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
|IBC article about United Way
|Dec 10
|batgurlyou
|2
|United Way of Butler County
|Oct '16
|batgurlyou
|5
|Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC