Pennsylvania teen leaps from moving car after dad 'overdoses and dies' at the wheel
A 13-year-old boy in Butler, Pennsylvania leapt from the back seat of an out-of-control car after his father lost consciousness in an apparent heroin overdose on Thursday. According to the Butler Eagle , the teen jumped out of the driver's side rear door of his father's 2010 Ford Focus after his father abruptly passed out at the wheel.
