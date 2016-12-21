Lifesteps Families Forever Seminar

Location: Lifesteps Stirling Village Center - 100 Stirling Village, RTE 68, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 8:30AM-12:30PM The Families Forever Seminar discusses the short and long-term effects of divorce on children, behaviors children may exhibit and dealing with these behaviors, how children can maintain relationships with their parents, and community resources that are available. The registration fee is $60 for adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.