Crash victim identified
Kristofer Schmitt, 57, of Butler died shortly after his Honda Fit was struck by a tractor trailer and then pickup truck, Deputy Coroner John Hanovick said. Schmitt was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, Hanovick said.
Comments
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
|IBC article about United Way
|Dec 10
|batgurlyou
|2
|United Way of Butler County
|Oct '16
|batgurlyou
|5
|Any crossdressers around?
|Oct '16
|Passable cd
|1
|Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
|Should Butler Co retain Judge William R. Shaffer (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Asg222
|5
|Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|michamber
|5
