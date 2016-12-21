Crash victim identified

Crash victim identified

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Butler Eagle

Kristofer Schmitt, 57, of Butler died shortly after his Honda Fit was struck by a tractor trailer and then pickup truck, Deputy Coroner John Hanovick said. Schmitt was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, Hanovick said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07) Dec 11 cyt 62
IBC article about United Way Dec 10 batgurlyou 2
United Way of Butler County Oct '16 batgurlyou 5
Any crossdressers around? Oct '16 Passable cd 1
News Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP... Oct '16 USA Today 1
Poll Should Butler Co retain Judge William R. Shaffer (Dec '09) Sep '16 Asg222 5
Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12) Sep '16 michamber 5
See all Butler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butler Forum Now

Butler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Butler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC