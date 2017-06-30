Teen driver injured in single vehicle crash

A 16-year-old Burlington boy was injured late Saturday night after apparently losing control of the pickup he was driving, leaving the road and crashing into a tree. According to a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department report the teen driver and only occupant of a red 1994 Ford was westbound at 11:29 p.m. in the 28600 block of Highway K when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes, left the roadway and drove into the south ditch line.

