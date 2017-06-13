Trump decries Obamacare in Milwaukee ...

Trump decries Obamacare in Milwaukee visit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: USA Today

Citing the cases of two Wisconsin families at a brief Milwaukee stop, President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared the Affordable Care Act a catastrophe that must be reversed. Trump decries Obamacare in Milwaukee visit Citing the cases of two Wisconsin families at a brief Milwaukee stop, President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared the Affordable Care Act a catastrophe that must be reversed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr '17 Bad Bob 8
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Shh Jan '17 hhh 1
Lice in the schools (Nov '16) Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC