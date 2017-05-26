WisDOT says highway construction work being put on hold for Memorial Day weekend
To accommodate heavy traffic volumes expected over the Memorial Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking contractors to temporarily halt construction work on many highway improvement projects across the state. While workers will open as many highway lanes as possible, motorists should still allow extra travel time and expect slower traffic in work zones and along major highway corridors.
