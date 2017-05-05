Wheatland School campus to be closed ...

Wheatland School campus to be closed Saturday for training exercise

The Wheatland J1 School Board is pleased to share the Wheatland school facility with local interagency partners for a crisis response training exercise. On Saturday May 6th multiple agencies from the surrounding communities in and around Kenosha County will be involved in a training exercise at the Wheatland J1 School District Campus, .

