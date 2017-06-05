On the Burger Trail: Cheeseburger at ...

On the Burger Trail: Cheeseburger at Fred's in Burlington

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: OnMilwaukee

In this series, we'll be hiking the burger trail to find the latest, greatest and most delicious burgers in Milwaukee. Click here for an explanation of the criteria used to rate each burger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr '17 Bad Bob 8
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Shh Jan '17 hhh 1
Lice in the schools (Nov '16) Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,409 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC