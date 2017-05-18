Highway 142 to close for construction of roundabout

Construction of a roundabout on Highway 142 that will improve access to Gateway Technical College in Burlington will detour motorists traveling west from Kenosha County for most of the year - including during ChocolateFest, May 26-29. Highway 142 will close Monday to through traffic just west of the Highway 83/36 Bypass to accommodate the removal of a bridge that will be replaced with the roundabout, said Ben Sellers, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

