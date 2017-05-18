Highway 142 to close for construction of roundabout
Construction of a roundabout on Highway 142 that will improve access to Gateway Technical College in Burlington will detour motorists traveling west from Kenosha County for most of the year - including during ChocolateFest, May 26-29. Highway 142 will close Monday to through traffic just west of the Highway 83/36 Bypass to accommodate the removal of a bridge that will be replaced with the roundabout, said Ben Sellers, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Bad Bob
|8
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Lice in the schools (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
