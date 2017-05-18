Highway 142 to close for construction...

Highway 142 to close for construction of roundabout

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Kenosha News

Construction of a roundabout on Highway 142 that will improve access to Gateway Technical College in Burlington will detour motorists traveling west from Kenosha County for most of the year - including during ChocolateFest, May 26-29. Highway 142 will close Monday to through traffic just west of the Highway 83/36 Bypass to accommodate the removal of a bridge that will be replaced with the roundabout, said Ben Sellers, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr '17 Bad Bob 8
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Shh Jan '17 hhh 1
Lice in the schools (Nov '16) Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC