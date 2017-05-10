Fort remembers community servant Mielke
Fort Atkinson friends and colleagues today were remembering the late Sheldon Mielke as a pillar of economic development and promoter of the community. Mielke died Thursday at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Bad Bob
|8
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Lice in the schools (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC