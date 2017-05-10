Former Tremper teacher charged with s...

Former Tremper teacher charged with sex assault of student

1 hr ago Read more: Kenosha News

A former Tremper High School teacher is being charged with sexual assault for the assault of a student in 2009-10. Douglas A. Richmond, 41, of Burlington, was charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff in Kenosha County and in Racine County with sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

Burlington, WI

