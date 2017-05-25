Former Kenosha teacher facing additional charge in sex assault case
A former Kenosha Unified School District teacher is facing an additional charge related to alleged sexual assault of two girls. Last week, Douglas A. Richmond, 41, of Burlington, was charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff in Kenosha County and in Racine County with sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Bad Bob
|8
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Lice in the schools (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC