Burlington ChocolateFest kicks off summer
The tastiest festival around -- ChocolateFest -- kicks off summer fun over the Memorial Day weekend, Friday through Monday, May 26 through May 29, at the festival grounds, 681 Maryland Ave. in Burlington. The four-day festival includes the Rotary carnival, chocolate tent with eating contest, roving entertainers and plenty of live music.
