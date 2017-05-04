Assembly GOP plan would raise taxes on gas, eliminate key income tax deductions
Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028. Polls have consistently showed a majority of Wisconsin residents agree state roads need improvements, but Republicans at the State Capitol haven't been able to agree on how to fund them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Bad Bob
|8
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Lice in the schools (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC