Merlyn "Pete" Peterson, Darien, WI

Merlyn "Pete" Peterson, Darien, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Merlyn George "Pete" Peterson, age 81, of Darien, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in his home. Merlyn was born in Sharon, WI on April 15, 1936, where he lived many years of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Shh Jan '17 hhh 1
Lice in the schools (Nov '16) Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC