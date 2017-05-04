Governor signs CBD oil bill into law in Burlington

Raegen Arnold, 13, of Pleasant Prairie, was among the children who circled Gov. Scott Walker Monday to witness him sign legislation into law to add cannabidiol oil to the list of options available to treat medical conditions. For Raegen, who has battled with epilepsy since she was 2 years old, CBD oil could help calm the seizures for which she is taking three prescription medications.

