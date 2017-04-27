GOP-backed legislation looks to addre...

GOP-backed legislation looks to address free speech rights on campus

Read more: The Badger Herald Online

Rep. Jesse Kremer, R-Kwaskum, unveiled new legislation Wednesday intending to help protect free speech at University of Wisconsin System schools. "In recent decades, attacks on free expression have become commonplace and in-vogue at institutions where ideals and truths should be challenged - the American university," Kremer said.

