Geneva Garden Club sets guest speaker on perennials

GENEVA – This year's annual Geneva Garden Walk will feature guest speaker Roy Diblik from Northwind Perennial Farm in Burlington, Wis., the group announced in a news release. The garden walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 and 17, the release stated.

