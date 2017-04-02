Geneva Garden Club sets guest speaker on perennials
GENEVA – This year's annual Geneva Garden Walk will feature guest speaker Roy Diblik from Northwind Perennial Farm in Burlington, Wis., the group announced in a news release. The garden walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16 and 17, the release stated.
