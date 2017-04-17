Cheese Curds, 4/4: Tony Romo retires as Aaron Rodgers aims to play until 40
Green Bay's quarterback aims to last longer in the NFL than his counterpart in Dallas has, but avoiding major injury will certainly be a key component of that plan. After weeks of back-and-forth and speculation about his future, we finally know what Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo plans to do in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Acme Packing Company.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Help
|77
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC