CBD Oil to become legal in Wisconsin ...

CBD Oil to become legal in Wisconsin with governor's signature

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Wisconsin families will soon be allowed to possess Cannabidiol , a cannabis compound that is used to treat medical conditions. On Monday, Gov. Scott Walker will sign Senate Bill 10. The bill allows a pharmacy or physician to dispense CBD Oil with a prescription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

