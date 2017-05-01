CBD Oil to become legal in Wisconsin with governor's signature
Wisconsin families will soon be allowed to possess Cannabidiol , a cannabis compound that is used to treat medical conditions. On Monday, Gov. Scott Walker will sign Senate Bill 10. The bill allows a pharmacy or physician to dispense CBD Oil with a prescription.
