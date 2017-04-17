Capital City Sunday

Capital City Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Sen. Leah Vukmir said she cannot support a gas tax hike, but also has concerns about a UW System tuition cut in a discussion of Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that legalizes possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar '17 Help 77
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Shh Jan '17 hhh 1
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC