Burlington man accused of trying to poison wife

Thursday Mar 16

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Darin Tiedt squirted Visine into his wife's soda, possibly for weeks, before she caught him doing it on Sunday. The woman says she started noticing her health decline about a month ago, about the same time when she told her husband she wanted a divorce.

