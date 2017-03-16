Burlington man accused of trying to poison wife
Prosecutors say 45-year-old Darin Tiedt squirted Visine into his wife's soda, possibly for weeks, before she caught him doing it on Sunday. The woman says she started noticing her health decline about a month ago, about the same time when she told her husband she wanted a divorce.
