Nestle Teamsters ratify new contract

Feb 23, 2017

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - Confectionary workers at the Burlington, Wisc. Nestle plant ratified a new five-year agreement this weekend, securing a strong contact that included wage gains and maintenance of health care and retirement benefits.

