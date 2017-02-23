Nestle Teamsters ratify new contract
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - Confectionary workers at the Burlington, Wisc. Nestle plant ratified a new five-year agreement this weekend, securing a strong contact that included wage gains and maintenance of health care and retirement benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 30
|latrina
|5
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar 17
|Help
|77
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC