Walworth County seeks one supervisor

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The Walworth County Board is seeking a new member to fill an opening created by the Jan. 11 death of Joe Schaefer, who had served on the board for 43 years. Schaefer represented District 2, which includes the town of Lafayette, town of Lyons, town of Spring Prairie, town of Troy and city of Burlington.

Burlington, WI

