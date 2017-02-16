Walworth County seeks one supervisor
The Walworth County Board is seeking a new member to fill an opening created by the Jan. 11 death of Joe Schaefer, who had served on the board for 43 years. Schaefer represented District 2, which includes the town of Lafayette, town of Lyons, town of Spring Prairie, town of Troy and city of Burlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan 18
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC