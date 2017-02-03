Prosecutors: Man drove drunk while re...

Prosecutors: Man drove drunk while released for pending sixth-offense OWI charge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Prosecutors say a man drove while intoxicated while he was out on bond for a pending sixth-offense OWI charge, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Police said they saw Samuel R. Olson, 51, of Burlington driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at about 8:56 p.m. Dec. 29 in the town of Bloomfield, according to the complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS internet outage Jan 18 lurker 1
Shh Jan 17 hhh 1
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
News Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16) May '16 Catholic cousin 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC