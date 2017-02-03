Prosecutors: Man drove drunk while released for pending sixth-offense OWI charge
Prosecutors say a man drove while intoxicated while he was out on bond for a pending sixth-offense OWI charge, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Police said they saw Samuel R. Olson, 51, of Burlington driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at about 8:56 p.m. Dec. 29 in the town of Bloomfield, according to the complaint.
