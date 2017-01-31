A spokesperson for Attorney General Brad Schimel says their office is still reviewing President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and has not made any decision on whether Wisconsin will join a lawsuit to challenge it brought by other states. But another top Republican official said he thinks the goal of the Trump administration is reasonable and tried to assuage the concerns of UW-Madison officials Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.