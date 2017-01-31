More
A spokesperson for Attorney General Brad Schimel says their office is still reviewing President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and has not made any decision on whether Wisconsin will join a lawsuit to challenge it brought by other states. But another top Republican official said he thinks the goal of the Trump administration is reasonable and tried to assuage the concerns of UW-Madison officials Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan 18
|lurker
|1
|Shh
|Jan '17
|hhh
|1
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC