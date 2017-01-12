Joseph H. Schaefer, Lyons, WI

Joseph H. Schaefer, Lyons, WI

Joseph H. Schaefer, 73 of Lyons, WI, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. He was born September, 21, 1943 in Lyons, WI, the son of the late Herbert and Eleanor Schaefer.

