Wanted: Big lies
The Burlington Liars Club, which began in 1929, has been running this contest annually. Over the years, the winning lies have covered a range of topics from weather to politics to family life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
|Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16)
|May '16
|Catholic cousin
|1
|whats next trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
|trump is unfit (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC