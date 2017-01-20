Local economy still booming

Local economy still booming

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Kenosha News

The local economic development boom continued in 2016 as corporate expansions and the relocation of new companies brought in more than $135 million in direct investments. A Kenosha Area Business Alliance financial report reveals many of the capital investments have come through expansions announced by manufacturers and distribution companies this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shh 12 hr hhh 1
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
News Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16) May '16 Catholic cousin 1
whats next trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC