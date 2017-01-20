Local economy still booming
The local economic development boom continued in 2016 as corporate expansions and the relocation of new companies brought in more than $135 million in direct investments. A Kenosha Area Business Alliance financial report reveals many of the capital investments have come through expansions announced by manufacturers and distribution companies this year.
