Tuning up for Christmas

Nov 27, 2016

And on a foggy Sunday afternoon, more than 300 visitors reveled in festive greens, reds and sparkling golds that adorned the interior of the cream brick Italianate Victorian home of the late Sen. Charles Durkee to kick off the annual Christmas at Kemper event. This year's theme at the Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave., made its presence known as it was woven into Christmas trees with sheet music in the shape of fans, musical eighth notes strategically placed throughout the rooms - even taking the form of cookies served on dainty platters beside porcelain teapots.

