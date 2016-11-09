More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 9, 2016 Read more: WKOW-TV

Wisconsin Republicans added to their majorities in both houses of the State legislature Tuesday. They picked up one seat in the Assembly and now have a 64-35 margin there, while adding at least one more Senate seat to make it a 20-13 advantage in that chamber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec 2 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
News Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16) May '16 Catholic cousin 1
whats next trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 2
trump is unfit (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burlington, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,811

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC