The Specials at Higher Ground

The Specials Higher Ground Ballroom South Burlington, VT June 23, 2017 It should come as no surprise the larger of the two rooms at Higher Ground was packed for the Specials the night of June 23rd. After all, it was the right evening of the week, as their song alludes and the English Beat had primed the ska/Tow-Tone pump in their previous appearances at the Vermont venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.