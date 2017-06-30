The Specials at Higher Ground

The Specials at Higher Ground

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: All About Jazz

The Specials Higher Ground Ballroom South Burlington, VT June 23, 2017 It should come as no surprise the larger of the two rooms at Higher Ground was packed for the Specials the night of June 23rd. After all, it was the right evening of the week, as their song alludes and the English Beat had primed the ska/Tow-Tone pump in their previous appearances at the Vermont venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt Jun 29 Carlos 2
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jun 28 Oscar 3
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chittenden County was issued at July 01 at 5:56PM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC