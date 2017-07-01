Report: Bernie Sanders's Wife Tried To Kick a Bunch Of Disabled People Out Of Their Group Home

The wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted to evict 16 disabled residents from a group home facility when, as president of now-defunct Burlington College, she was trying to negotiate the multimillion-dollar acquisition of 33 acres of prime real estate and a building owned by the local Roman Catholic Diocese. Judicial Watch obtained a letter from Jane Sanders to an attorney, Todd Centybear, who represented the group home at the time of the ill-fated transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.