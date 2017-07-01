Report: Bernie Sanders's Wife Tried T...

Report: Bernie Sanders's Wife Tried To Kick a Bunch Of Disabled People Out Of Their Group Home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

The wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted to evict 16 disabled residents from a group home facility when, as president of now-defunct Burlington College, she was trying to negotiate the multimillion-dollar acquisition of 33 acres of prime real estate and a building owned by the local Roman Catholic Diocese. Judicial Watch obtained a letter from Jane Sanders to an attorney, Todd Centybear, who represented the group home at the time of the ill-fated transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt Jun 29 Carlos 2
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jun 28 Oscar 3
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun '17 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,146 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC