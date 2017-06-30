Mayors Say They Will Work in Concert With Big Business to Achieve Climate Goals
The US Conference of Mayors will be working with the private sector to try and achieve the goals of the Paris climate accord to keep temperature increases to no more than 2 degrees Celsius by mid century. An overwhelming number of mayors from a cross section of America's cities are on board - both Republican and Democrat, saying that they face first hand the challenges posed by a changing climate and rising temperatures.
