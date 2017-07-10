Jody Herring pleads guilty to 4 murde...

Jody Herring pleads guilty to 4 murders in plea deal

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Our Kyle Midura learned the details of the deal for Jody Herring Thursday afternoon in court, where the judge said he had an agreement signed by all the parties. Under the deal, Herring pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and faces a minimum sentence of 35 years in the Lara Sobel killing.

Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

