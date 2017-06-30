Compost is piling up in Chittenden Co...

Compost is piling up in Chittenden County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

According to Seven Days, the Chittenden Solid Waste District took in 1.44 million pounds of food waste and yard debris-- that's up 25 percent from the year before. Staff Writer Molly Walsh looked into the challenges that come along with those growing totals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt Jun 29 Carlos 2
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jun 28 Oscar 3
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun '17 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,729 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC