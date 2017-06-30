Compost is piling up in Chittenden County
According to Seven Days, the Chittenden Solid Waste District took in 1.44 million pounds of food waste and yard debris-- that's up 25 percent from the year before. Staff Writer Molly Walsh looked into the challenges that come along with those growing totals.
