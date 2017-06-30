Carr: FBI trailing 'socialist' Sanders and wife over bank loan deal

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his bride, Jane, have become the Bonnie and Clyde of national Democratic politics - the law is hot on their trail as the lovebirds restlessly move from one hideout to another. The difference, of course, is that Bonnie and Clyde were dirt poor, while Sen. Sanders, the 75-year-old Social Justice Warrior, reported an income of $1,052,000 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.