Carr: FBI trailing 'socialist' Sanders and wife over bank loan deal
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his bride, Jane, have become the Bonnie and Clyde of national Democratic politics - the law is hot on their trail as the lovebirds restlessly move from one hideout to another. The difference, of course, is that Bonnie and Clyde were dirt poor, while Sen. Sanders, the 75-year-old Social Justice Warrior, reported an income of $1,052,000 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 29
|Carlos
|2
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jun 28
|Oscar
|3
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC