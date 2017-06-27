Windham County program goes statewide

After more than four decades affiliated with Youth Services, the mentoring program Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windham County will expand statewide with an official launch on July 1. The new entity will be named Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont, and Kimberley Diemond, currently director of mentoring at Youth Services, will be its executive director. The time is right for this expansion, said Diemond, who joined Youth Services three years ago.

