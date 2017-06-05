Transforming Transit in Vermont
VHB partnered with the city of Burlington and Green Mountain Transit to deliver the new Downtown Transit Center in Burlington, Vermont. From every phase of project development - including planning, feasibility and concept design, environmental documentation, final design, and construction phase services - VHB helped transform transit in Vermont.
