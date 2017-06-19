The 38 Best Restaurants in New England

In the recent weeks that I spent roaming New England I had plenty of superior lobster rolls and fried clams and chowder. Defining as those staples may be, though, many more of my meals were punctuated by incredible swaths of dishes - Portuguese stews, Turkish dolmas, Cantonese-style pork and shrimp dumplings, and modern imaginings like "Mexican fried rice" - that also shape the Northeast's diverse, exuberant dining landscape.

