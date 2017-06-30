'That is an absolute lie,' Bernie Sanders says of Burlington College claims
Facing more questions about Burlington College, Sen. Bernie Sanders is denying that his office exerted any pressure to help secure a loan for the small liberal-arts school once led by his wife. 'That is an absolute lie,' Bernie Sanders says of Burlington College claims Facing more questions about Burlington College, Sen. Bernie Sanders is denying that his office exerted any pressure to help secure a loan for the small liberal-arts school once led by his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 29
|Carlos
|2
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jun 28
|Oscar
|3
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC